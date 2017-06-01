Press enter to search
Mrs. Freshley's Emoji Cupcakes

Packaging film features two different emoji faces.
Snack brand Mrs. Freshley's introduces the newest addition to its product portfolio, Emoji Cupcakes. The new product showcases Mrs. Freshley's creme-filled chocolate cupcakes, topped with a layer of yellow icing, and packaged in a film that features two different emoji faces per pack. The Emoji Cupcakes come in 4-ounce packs of two cupcakes, with 36 packs to a case. Each pack has an estimated retail price of $1.25 to $1.75, according to the company.

