Mrs. Freshley's Emoji Cupcakes

Snack brand Mrs. Freshley's introduces the newest addition to its product portfolio, Emoji Cupcakes. The new product showcases Mrs. Freshley's creme-filled chocolate cupcakes, topped with a layer of yellow icing, and packaged in a film that features two different emoji faces per pack. The Emoji Cupcakes come in 4-ounce packs of two cupcakes, with 36 packs to a case. Each pack has an estimated retail price of $1.25 to $1.75, according to the company.