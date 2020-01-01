Press enter to search
Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel Zero

PepsiCo expands its beverage portfolio aimed at competitive gamers.
Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel Zero is a new sugar- and calorie-free beverage made for competitive gamers. The drink comes complete with all of the fan-favorite features of the original, such as a no-slip grip and a unique resealable lid. Also, just like the original, Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel Zero is crafted with theanine and caffeine. It is available in two varieties: Charged Raspberry Lemonade and Charged Watermelon Shock. Both come in 16-ounce cans. 

