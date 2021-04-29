PepsiCo has partnered with NBA icon Lebron James to launch Mtn Dew Rise Energy Drink, a new kind of energy drink specifically formulated with ingredients to kick off the morning with a mental boost and immune support. The energy beverage contains vitamins A and C, antioxidants, zinc for immune support, and citicoline and caffeine to boost mental clarity with zero grams of added sugar. Available in 16-ounce cans, Mtn Dew Rise Energy Drink comes in six invigorating flavors: Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Spark, Tropical Sunrise, Berry Blitz, and Peach Mango Dawn. The product is available at all major retail locations where PepsiCo products are sold, for an average suggested retail price of $2.59. Mtn Dew Rise Energy Drink kicks off a multiyear partnership between PepsiCo and James that will include additional beverages and snacks.