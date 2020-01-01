Muffin Town Half-Sheet Cornbread

"America's Favorite Cornbread" is available in a new half-sheet size for foodservice retailers, Muffin Town announced. Each four-pound sheet comes pre-scored for custom cutting into 30 uniform squares, providing end users the appearance of freshly baked and hand-sliced cornbread. The product is pre-baked, frozen, and comes ready to thaw and serve. The new half-sheet cornbread adds to the Muffin Town line, which already includes authentic and jalapeño cornbread offerings.