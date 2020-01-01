With a long shelf life and high protein, the Muffin Town Totality Bar offers a safe, nutritious grab-and-go meal replacement for all consumers. Made in a peanut- and tree nut-free facility, the Totality Bar features a wonderful crunch, flavorful cranberries, real honey, natural oats, and delicious protein-packed SunButter. Each 3.3-ounce bar delivers 9 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber. Additionally, each bar provides one serving of meat/meat alternative, one serving of grain, and one serving of fruit.