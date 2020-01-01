Press enter to search
Multi-Purpose Sanitizing Island

Multi-Purpose Sanitizing Island

Masonways' new unit provides protection for both employees and customers.
Multi-Purpose Sanitizing Island

The Multi-Purpose Sanitizing Island is a permanent indoor/outdoor island that enables retailers to no longer turn away or confront customers. Instead, store employees can simply direct customers to the unit, which provides immediate access to face masks, wipes and hand-sanitizing gel. The refuse bin prevents trash from being discarded on sidewalks and parking lots, and includes a separate inner bin that can be removed easily for cleaning. A locked compartment stores stock for quick replenishment.

