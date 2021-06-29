MultiChef High-Speed Ovens

Motion Technology Inc. added two new products to its MultiChef high-speed oven line to provide customers more options to fit their specific needs and budget. The MultiChef XS is a small, compact unit designed to fit nearly anywhere. Its new touchscreen brings innovation and complexity to cooking, making it ideal for any business looking to expand their menu, the company said. The MultiChef XLT is a robust, high-speed unit designed to offer the ultimate cooking experience. Equipped with an intuitive touchscreen controller, this oven is capable of serving a wide variety of demands and supporting a dynamic menu.