Press enter to search
Close search

Munk Pack Oatmeal Fruit Squeezes

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Munk Pack Oatmeal Fruit Squeezes

Apple Quinoa Cinnamon and Blueberry Acai Flax among varieties.

Munk Pack's Oatmeal Fruit Squeeze is perfect for a quick breakfast or snack on the go, according to the company. The ready-to-eat oatmeal is packed with grains and fruit bites, and available in five varieties: Apple Quinoa Cinnamon, Blueberry Acai Flax, Raspberry Coconut, Peach Chia Vanilla, and Maple Pear Quinoa. All of the varieties are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, high in fiber, and have 90 to 110 calories per pouch.

Other Popular Products

M&M’S 2018 Flavor Vote

MLB Edition Cherry Flavored Extra Strength 5-hour Energy Shot