myblu Intense New Flavors

The blu brand is expanding the flavor offerings available in its myblu Intense nicotine salt liquidpod line. A new Mint-sation flavor features the taste of fresh peppermint blended with subtle undertones of spearmint, while a new Tobacco flavor is an authentic blend that fuses roasted tobacco flavor with nutty notes and a slight oaky finish. Both new varieties come in 3.6 percent and 2.4 percent nicotine options. All myblu Intense pods feature a proprietary nicotine salt liquid formulation, according to the maker.