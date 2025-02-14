NACS Foundation Greenlights $2.5M Pledge Match

With this pledge-match effort, the nonprofit can sharpen its strategic focus and drive meaningful impact across the programs within its five pillars. With the funds raised through this new lever, the NACS Foundation will:

Expand efforts to build the Neighborhood Nourish pillar, which is dedicated to addressing food insecurity, hunger relief and food recovery in the communities where NACS members do business.

Accelerate the Future Fund work, which provides funding support to NACS Executive Education programming, as well as internships and annual scholarships to the employees and family members of NACS retail member companies looking to further their education and ensure top talent stays within the convenience industry.

Continue delivering impact-driven programming like 24/7 Day, which every July 24 recognizes the relationship between first responders and the convenience community. Last year, more than 30,000 convenience stores and 80-plus companies of the NACS community participated in this industry event.

"Convenience stores are often an unsung hero in the community, with many of our members and stores donating millions every day to the causes its customers, employees and partners care about most," said Kevin O'Connell, executive director of the NACS Foundation. "With this pledge effort, we can not only double that impact, but also grow other programs within our portfolio to make an enormous difference in people's lives. We're inviting individual donors and corporate partners to be part of this movement and strengthen the communities we serve for years to come."

The convenience and fuel retailing industry contributes more than $1 billion a year toward advancing the futures of individuals and families in the communities it serves.

Pledges to support efforts in 2025 will be accepted throughout the calendar year. Individual, company and foundation-to-foundation pledges are tax deductible and can be submitted by visiting the Foundation Pledge page on the NACS Foundation website or by e-mailing O'Connell at [email protected].

NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of NACS, the global industry association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. In partnership with fuel retail, convenience and suppliers across the United States, the NACS Foundation propels brighter futures by unifying and amplifying the philanthropic and charitable activities of the industry in communities across America.