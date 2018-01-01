Naked launched a line of Naked Fruit, Nut & Veggie Bars, extending the brand beyond premium juices and smoothies for the first time. The all-new line of chilled snack bars are packed with premium ingredients, including real fruits and vegetables. Naked Fruit, Nut & Veggie Bars are available in three varieties: Blue Machine, Green Machine and Red Machine. The bars contain no preservatives, are non-GMO project verified, and are an excellent source of vitamins A, C, E and iron, according to the company.