Naked Indulgent Protein

Naked Juice introduces its latest smoothie innovation, Indulgent Protein, in rich chocolate and velvety vanilla flavors. Each 15.2-ounce bottle is packed with 30 grams of plant protein and is Non-GMO Project certified, vegan, has no preservatives, and is a good source of iron. Indulgent Protein is an ideal on-the-go option for those looking to indulge in a delicious and satisfying smoothie after a workout. or those who need another easy reason to treat themselves, the company said. The suggested retail price is $3.19 per bottle.