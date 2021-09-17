Advertisement
09/17/2021

Naked Indulgent Protein

The smoothies offer plentiful protein without sacrificing taste.
Naked Indulgent Protein

Naked Juice introduces its latest smoothie innovation, Indulgent Protein, in rich chocolate and velvety vanilla flavors. Each 15.2-ounce bottle is packed with 30 grams of plant protein and is Non-GMO Project certified, vegan, has no preservatives, and is a good source of iron. Indulgent Protein is an ideal on-the-go option for those looking to indulge in a delicious and satisfying smoothie after a workout. or those who need another easy reason to treat themselves, the company said. The suggested retail price is $3.19 per bottle.

Other Popular Products

Advertisement