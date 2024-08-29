 Skip to main content

Nancy Adams Brand Refresh

Single-serve Cookie Bites and new options for the Tub Program also join the line.
Nancy Adams Brand Refresh
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

From confectionary company Nassau Candy, the Nancy Adams brand debuts a new look, along with new single-serve option, Cookie Bites, and new additions the Tub Line. The updated look pays homage to the brand's traditional roots while pulling in modern colors, such as lime, light yellow, teal, peach and purple. The Cookie Bites are the first baked goods for the line and come in five flavor options packed in an acetate tub. The Tub Program features bulk chocolate items packed in a clear acetate tub and now includes selections of chocolate-covered raisins, malt balls, nonpareils, banana chips and more. Cookie Bites and new tub additions will be available in early fall. 

Other Popular Products

Nancy Adams Brand Refresh

Nancy Adams Brand Refresh

Black Buffalo Packaging Redesign

Black Buffalo Tobacco Wintergreen Pouches new design

Celsius Sparkling New Flavors

Celsius Sparkling Kiwi Strawberry and Watermelon Lemonade Drinks

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds