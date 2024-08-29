Nancy Adams Brand Refresh

From confectionary company Nassau Candy, the Nancy Adams brand debuts a new look, along with new single-serve option, Cookie Bites, and new additions the Tub Line. The updated look pays homage to the brand's traditional roots while pulling in modern colors, such as lime, light yellow, teal, peach and purple. The Cookie Bites are the first baked goods for the line and come in five flavor options packed in an acetate tub. The Tub Program features bulk chocolate items packed in a clear acetate tub and now includes selections of chocolate-covered raisins, malt balls, nonpareils, banana chips and more. Cookie Bites and new tub additions will be available in early fall.