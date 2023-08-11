Nassau Candy 2023 Holiday Collection

Specialty confectionery manufacturer Nassau Candy unveils its Nancy Adams and Clever Candy Holiday Collections. Its 2023 offerings include the Nancy Adams A-DOUGH-Able New Bark in peppermint bark, chocolate truffles and molded chocolates, as well as a collectible Cookies & Crème Bark Tin. The new items from its Clever Candy line include updated Elf Activity and Gingerbread House Kits with several days of activities and new candy choices respectively, alongside Boom Shaka Latke milk chocolate bars and Party Like a Lox Star Peg Bag for those who celebrate Hanukkah.