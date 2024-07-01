National Chicken Day Promotions Come to the Convenience Channel

The retailer also launched a clucking contest on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook on June 28, with the winner set to receive free chicken rolls for a year.

"While the Cluck Yeah! Campaign is playful, it's also sincere and emphasizes the core values around why we built the TXB brand — authenticity, hospitality and integrity," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "With a bit of Texas swagger, Clucky — the Cluck Yeah! Mascot — is approachable to everyone. With TXB's 100% commitment to quality and fresh, locally sourced ingredients, anyone who tries our chicken will say 'Cluck Yeah!'"

Additionally, first responders can visit TXB for a free chicken roll on July 24, 24/7 Day, the NACS Foundation-organized annual event that celebrates first responders, medical and emergency professionals while raising funds for disaster relief.

In another celebration of National Chicken Day, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is offering a "Your Choice" Meal Deal for just $5.99 at participating locations. Customers can choose from a variety of options, such as the the Krispy Krunchy Cajun chicken sandwich, the brand's signature bone-in chicken or Cajun tenders. The combos are served with Krispy Krunchy potato wedges, which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Details of the deal options include:

Cajun Chicken Sandwich: The new and improved Cajun Chicken Sandwich is made with an all-white meat chicken breast fillet that is premarinated in Krispy Krunchy's proprietary blend of mild Cajun spices, coated in its famous breading, topped with its signature honey sauce and two pickles, all served on a warm brioche bun.

Cajun Tenders: The hand-breaded, white-meat tenders are mildly Cajun-spiced and fried up to a perfect golden brown. They come with the choice of dipping sauce.

Bone-In Chicken: The hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken combo includes a drumstick, thigh and full wing.

"National Fried Chicken Day is our favorite holiday at Krispy Krunchy and we're ready to celebrate. We are offering our guests the perfect opportunity to come together for their summer events and savor a hot, delicious meal at an outstanding value," said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "Whether you're picking up from the store or opting for delivery, we're committed to providing an exceptional experience that brings people together."

"Your Choice" Meal Deals are available through the end of August.