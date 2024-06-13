 Skip to main content

TXB Makes Moves in Central Texas

The convenience store operator brings the new branding to 12 stores in the region.
Melissa Kress
An employee preparing fresh food at a TXB convenience store

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) is growing its presence in its home state, bringing the TXB brand to 12 locations in central Texas. 

Over the past three years, the Spicewood-based chain built five convenience stores and upgraded another five stores in the region with a modern look and feel to reflect its fresh and innovative offerings. Two additional stores are under construction with an anticipated opening in the next year.

Five of the new locations in central Texas are location in Bee Cave, Georgetown, Cottonwood Shores, Kyle and College Station. Two new stores are located in Bryan. 

Inside look at the products at a TXB c-store

The five stores that have been refreshed are located in Marble Falls, Johnson City, Wimberley, Spicewood and Buchanan Dam.

"It's been an incredible honor to see TXB growing so rapidly in central Texas," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company. We've become famous for our freshly made, restaurant-quality food items that we prepare on-site, as well as our line of private label products including salsa, jerky, tea, water, coffee and more. We want our guests to have the absolute best experience every time they visit one of our locations."

In addition to freshly made food, TXB locations also offer a new line of non-GMO, locally sourced private label offerings. TXB carefully selects high-quality products to showcase the best that Texas has to offer, according to the retailer, which is part of the brand's larger initiative to "Leave 'Em Better" by providing guests with southern hospitality and fresh-made food at an unbeatable value. 

TXB operates a network of 50-plus convenience stores throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It launched a companywide rebranding initiative from Kwik Chek to Texas Born in 2020 and opened its first new-store build under the initiative in August 2021. 

