TXB Makes Moves in Central Texas

The five stores that have been refreshed are located in Marble Falls, Johnson City, Wimberley, Spicewood and Buchanan Dam.
"It's been an incredible honor to see TXB growing so rapidly in central Texas," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company. We've become famous for our freshly made, restaurant-quality food items that we prepare on-site, as well as our line of private label products including salsa, jerky, tea, water, coffee and more. We want our guests to have the absolute best experience every time they visit one of our locations."
In addition to freshly made food, TXB locations also offer a new line of non-GMO, locally sourced private label offerings. TXB carefully selects high-quality products to showcase the best that Texas has to offer, according to the retailer, which is part of the brand's larger initiative to "Leave 'Em Better" by providing guests with southern hospitality and fresh-made food at an unbeatable value.
TXB operates a network of 50-plus convenience stores throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It launched a companywide rebranding initiative from Kwik Chek to Texas Born in 2020 and opened its first new-store build under the initiative in August 2021.