TXB Makes Moves in Central Texas

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) is growing its presence in its home state, bringing the TXB brand to 12 locations in central Texas.

Over the past three years, the Spicewood-based chain built five convenience stores and upgraded another five stores in the region with a modern look and feel to reflect its fresh and innovative offerings. Two additional stores are under construction with an anticipated opening in the next year.

Five of the new locations in central Texas are location in Bee Cave, Georgetown, Cottonwood Shores, Kyle and College Station. Two new stores are located in Bryan.