NCR & Bluefin Point-to-Point Encryption Solution

Bluefin and NCR are working together to improve NCR’s client experience by providing Bluefin’s PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) security solution to merchants and retailers utilizing NCR’s Counterpoint Retail Solution to process payments through NCR Secure Pay. This joint offering enables NCR’s clients to offer a higher level of security and peace-of-mind to their customers. The benefits of the Bluefin/NCR P2PE solution include: reduction in PCI scope; qualification for the 33-question SAQ P2PE; the P2PE Manager online device management system; and integration with the Ingenico iSC250.