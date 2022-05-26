Anheuser-Busch introduces its latest product innovation: Neon Burst Sparkling Hard Beverages. Available nationwide, the bold, full-flavored, 8 percent ABV beverages were designed specifically to catch the eye on-shelf at convenience stores with vibrant packaging and wild flavors. The new product is offered in two varieties: Neon Burst Punch Blast, which features a blend of tropical flavors including pineapple, passionfruit, orange, raspberry, cherry and apple; and Neon Burst Grape Blowout, which the company describes as "an explosion of grape flavor and citrus tartness." Neon Burst Sparkling Hard Beverages come in 25-ounce and 16-ounce single cans.