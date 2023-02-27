Neon Marketplace to Bring Local Specialty Products to Customers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Neon Marketplace tapped Mable to bring locally and regionally made specialty items to the convenience store retailer's locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Boston-based Mable is a wholesale platform representing more than 3,000 emerging better-for-you brands with a drop ship model.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Mable," said Lisa Ritacco, category manager for Neon Marketplace. "Neon was founded to redefine convenience and adding this lineup of products that are not only locally made, but are made with care by people with a story, whether they are military veterans or female entrepreneurs, furthers that mission and perfectly complements our elevated food and beverage offerings."

Customers at Neon's Express Marketplace locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, N.H., will find a selection of Mable's innovative brands, while custom displays installed at the Neon Marketplace locations in Providence and Warwick, R.I., and in Seekonk, Mass., will feature a full offering of more than 30 products, including:

Veteran-owned 13 Stars Hot Sauce from Warren, R.I.;

88 Acres seed and oat bars from Dorchester, Mass.;

AMG Snacks' energy bites from Boston;

Ethically sourced and women-owned Bixby Chocolate from Rockland, Maine;

Brewer's Crackers from Somerville, Mass.;

Field Trip Snacks from Westport, Conn.;

Klara's Gourmet Cookies from Lee, Mass.;

Nuts 'N More high protein peanut butter singles snacks from East Providence, R.I.; and

Popette of Pendulum smoothie lollipops from Pawtucket, R.I.

Mable is on a mission to expand access to better foods through innovative distribution solutions by helping retailers build their next generation of loyal customers through tech-enabled distribution of local, values-driven brands,. according to the company.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends and neighbors at Neon Marketplace to upscale the c-store experience," said Mable founder and CEO Arik Keller. "No one should have to sacrifice quality for convenience. As soon as we first connected, it was clear there were many synergies between our two companies making it a no brainer. We applaud Neon for their commitment to supporting local, better-for-you brands and are thrilled to help our brands connect with New Englanders on the road everywhere."

Neon Marketplace is a new prototype that aims to dynamically change the perception of convenience stores by delivering premium food in a technology-driven atmosphere. The convenience retailer offers a full array of breakfast options, including pastries, freshly made-to-order egg sandwiches, artisan coffee and lattes; artisan hand-pressed Roman-style pizzas developed in conjunction with James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur Michael Schlow; handmade grinders and sandwiches; a variety of salads; snacks; and all-natural lemonade and fresh-brewed iced tea, fountain and cooler drinks.

In addition to offering fuel, electric vehicle charging is available at two locations.

Neon Marketplace operates four locations: two Neon Marketplace stores, one each in Seekonk and Warwick; and two Neon Marketplace Express sites, one each in Middletown and Portsmouth.

A fifth location is expected to open in Quincy, Mass. The convenience retailer plans to expand into Freetown, Worcester and West Springfield, Mass., this year, with plans for a wider rollout in the coming years, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Neon Marketplace is a proprietary brand of Procaccianti Cos., a private real estate investment and services firm.