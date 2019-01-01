NERF Football & Basketball Sipper Cups

As part of a new license with Hasbro Inc. and its foam-based NERF toy brand, CandyRific is introducing a NERF Large Easter Egg and NERF Football and Basketball Sipper Cups. The NERF Easter Egg includes foam darts, a target game and 1.52 ounces of jelly beans. The suggested retail price is $2.99 and it ships in four six-count displays per case. The NERF Football Sipper Cup includes a foam football and goal post, while the NERF Basketball Sipper Cup comes with a foam basketball and hoop. Each sipper cup also includes 0.88 ounces of fruit chews. The suggested retail price for the sipper cups is $3.99 and they ship in four six-count displays per case.