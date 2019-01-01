Press enter to search
Nescafé Coffee Protein Smoothies

RTD plant-based protein beverages provide fulfilling and convenient nutrition.
Made with real 100-percent Columbian Arabica coffee, oats and almond butter, the Nescafé Coffee Protein Smoothie line aims to reinvent the morning routine. With 15 grams of plant protein, these smoothies provide fulfilling and convenient nutrition that gets you going in the morning — all with a non-dairy and no artificial sweetener formula, according to the company. They are available in single-serve 11-ounce bottles in two varieties: banana and cocoa.

