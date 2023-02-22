New Coronado Brewing Co. Lager & IPAs

Craft brewer Coronado Brewing Co. will bring to market several new products in the first quarter of 2023, including Nado Japanese Lager and the Surf Break Series of IPAs. Nado Japanese Lager, which is already available at the company's in-house brewery, is brewed with jasmine rice and a touch of Hallertau Mittlefruh hops. It will be available for purchase outside the brewery within the first quarter in a six-pack of 12-ounce cans. The Surf Break Series will include Rocky Point, Cloudbreak and Fossil Beach IPAs, which will be released throughout the year in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Rocky Point will be the first to hit shelves, by April.