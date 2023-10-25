Twice Daily Rolls Out Made-to-Order Program Chainwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Following a successful pilot of a new made-to-order program at select locations, Twice Daily is launching the customizable offering across its network of convenience stores.

Made to Order is a convenient and easy-to-use way for guests to personalize their food, according to the convenience retailer. They can enter their order at the in-store kiosk with the ability to customize their preferences. Once the order is placed, guests will receive a printed ticket as the store team works to prepare it freshly made.

The process was streamlined for a quick response time to ensure an effortless user experience, the company stated.

"Our guests know to expect fresh, quality food when visiting any of our locations, and we're excited to officially launch this new Made to Order option throughout Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky," said Dawn Boulanger, vice president of marketing for Tri Star Energy, parent company of Twice Daily. "We strive to provide the highest quality experience, and we know this will be a go-to option for our guests to enjoy."

Along with an upgraded in-store food experience, the mobile ordering feature of the Twice Daily app has been updated to include these same, customizable options. Additionally, according to the retailer, with the recent new and improved Twice Daily Rewards app, tracking and managing guests' rewards progress and ordering ahead is effortless.

Twice Daily launched Made to Order earlier this year with test locations in Middle Tennessee. The response from guests has proven successful, with store regulars quickly integrating the Made to Order process into their daily routine, the company said.

Tri Star Energy is in the process of a three-year plan to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. In addition to its current hot meals and fresh deli offerings, each newly converted store will open with the foodservice program.

Founded in 2000, Tri Star Energy owns and operates Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop convenience stores, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, with locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.