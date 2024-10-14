New Food & Beverage Products Stand Out at the 2024 NACS Show

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — With the 2024 NACS Show wrapped for the year, NACS announced the top products that piqued the interest of show attendees in the Cool New Products Preview Room.

A yearly draw, the Cool New Products Preview Room is organized into five categories — facility operations; foodservice; fuel equipment and services; in-store merchandise; and technology. In the breakout booth, attendees had the chance to examine both upcoming items, along with products that just hit the shelves, and determine what they may want for their own stores as either merchandise or operational support.

The room also permits retail buyers special, early access on the opening day of the NACS Show — a whole day before the expo floor opens — in addition to early access when the expo opens to everyone the following day.