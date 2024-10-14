New Food & Beverage Products Stand Out at the 2024 NACS Show
This year, NACS found a range of foodservice and packaged food items especially stood out among vendor displays, with products ranging from customer-served frozen treats to grab-and-go snacks.
The final Top 10 Cool New Products from the 2024 NACS Show include:
- Little Joe Novelty Automotive Air Fresheners from Ride Happy!, Little Joe – Drive Int. USA;
- New products from Cigarbros USA Inc.;
- New products from Reichel Foods;
- Café Tango Espresso from Frazil;
- CapriSun 12-ounce Resealable Bottle from KraftHeinz;
- good2grow Chocolate Snackers from good2grow;
- Wonder Sweet Snacks from Flower Bakeries;
- Customized Drinkware from ET Products Inc.;
- Flexeserve Zone Lite, Countertop, from Flexeserve; and in a tie for the final slot,
- Chamoy and Tajin Candy from Big Ideas Marketing and Sargento Shareables from Sargento Foods Inc. (tied)
NACS has remained busy in the days following its annual convention. The organization named Brian Hannasch, special advisor to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., as its next board chairman, serving the 2024-2025 term. He succeeds Victor Paterno, president and CEO of Philippine Seven Corp. (dba 7-Eleven Convenience Store).
NACS also released its transition plan and the member names of its search committee, who will be scouting out a new executive head to lead the organization after President and CEO Henry Armour steps down at the end of next year.
The 2024 NACS Show took place Oct. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The next NACS Show will be hosted at the McCormick Place Convention Center Oct. 14-17, 2025, in Chicago.