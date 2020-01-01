New Hardware for ADD eStoreScan

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) introduces new hardware for its ADD eStoreScan mobile scanner. ADD eStoreScan is now available on the Unitech PA726 Android rugged handheld device, which combines an enterprise handheld computer with the modern cell phone form factor. The handheld is designed to handle heavy workloads in tough environments without compromising durability, portability, and ease of use. ADD Systems decided to transition to the Android rugged mobile computer to ensure that the technology adoption for the end user would be as seamless as possible. Features include a large, easy-to-read 4.7 screen; a Gorilla Glass touchscreen; fast and precise scanning with a 1D/2D imager; four quick navigation buttons; and an ergonomic pistol grip.