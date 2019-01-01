New Meat Snack Shipper is Fun and Vibrant

High in the mountains of New Mexico is where our fourth-generation ranch is located and where we raise buffalo (aka bison), elk and cattle on mountain pastures. Our entire line of exotic snack sticks, jerky and summer sausages are made in a USDA inspected plant. Our meats combined with NATURAL ingredients result in delicious, savory, gourmet meat snacks.

Pearson Ranch Elk & Buffalo Jerky has introduced fun and colorful new packaging with eye catching characters that feature their healthy, Elk, Buffalo, Venison and Wild Boar varieties! All Pearson Ranch products are Natural, Gluten Free and contain no MSG or Nitrites. Made with premium quality lean meats, they are full of protein and seasoned to perfection. Pearson Ranch has everything you need for POP including display case trays, shippers and fine wood spinner displays. Ask about our in & out programs!