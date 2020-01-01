New! Multi-Purpose Sanitizing Island

Meet regulations for state and federal mandates and guidelines for wearing masks. With the permanent indoor/outdoor island you do not have to turn away or confront customers anymore. Simply direct people to the unit where they will have immediate access to face masks, wipes, and hand sanitizing gel. All-in-one unit creates a safer site with better protection for employees and customers.

Sanitizing wipes clean multiple surfaces such as cart handles, tables, and chairs. People will feel safer by using the hand sanitizing pump upon entering and leaving. Foster peace of mind and create a positive company image. Graphics clearly explain how your team is actively participating in sanitizing practices to meet local, state and federal regulations. The refuse bin prevents trash from being discarded on sidewalks and in parking lots. Bin has a separate inner liner that is easily removed to wash. A locked compartment stores stock for quick replenishment of products.

Everyone is concerned about the spread of germs, microbes, viruses and staying safe. Multi-Purpose Sanitizing Island is produced with USDA approved heavy-duty recyclable plastic. Unit comes with a tie-down anchor kit. Graphics are optional. Unit can be customized with colors, logos or posters to promote sales. For more info please go to www.masonways.com