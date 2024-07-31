 Skip to main content

New Probiotic Yoggies Flavors & Trail Mix

Nature's Garden Snack Foods adds Mixed Berry and Peach Mango to its yogurt and fruit bites.
New Yoggies Flavors and Trail Mix
Cibo Vita expands its Probiotic Yoggies line from the Nature's Garden Snack Foods brand with the addition of two new flavors, Mixed Berry and Peach Mango, as well as a new category offering Probiotic Yoggies Trail Mix Snack Packs featuring LemonBerry and Mixed Berry flavors. Coated in creamy yogurt, Yoggies are real fruit bites infused with 2 billion live probiotic cultures, 3 grams of prebiotic fiber and only 80 calories per serving. Yoggies are non-GMO, contain no artificial ingredients and come in recyclable packaging.

