New Speedway Stores Campaign Goes Live
The Speedway "Fill Up" campaign is currently running in select markets in 15-second and 30-second TV spots; 15-second and 30-second radio spots; out-of-home marketing; paid social and search; and display and streaming audio and video.
In celebration of the campaign launch, Speedy Rewards members can cool down with a Big Gulp drink for $1 at participating Speedway locations nationwide, available through Aug. 26.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.