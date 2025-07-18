 Skip to main content

New Speedway Stores Campaign Goes Live

"Fill Up" focuses on drivers' need for the right boost to power through their day.
Danielle Romano
Speedway_Fill Up campaign

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rolling out a new advertising campaign that spotlights the ways in which Speedway is the ultimate roadside partner.

The Speedway "Fill Up" campaign focuses on a simple truth: just as cars need fuel to run, drivers need the right boost to power through their day. From Big Gulp drinks to Big Bite hot dogs, Speedway offers everything customers need to stay energized and ready for what’s next, the convenience store chain said.

"We know our customers are always on the move, and sometimes they just need a moment to reset," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "With 'Fill Up,' we're reminding our customers that Speedway is more than a stop to fill your tank — it's a convenient pause where customers can recharge and gear up for whatever is ahead."

The Speedway "Fill Up" campaign is currently running in select markets in 15-second and 30-second TV spots; 15-second and 30-second radio spots; out-of-home marketing; paid social and search; and display and streaming audio and video.

In celebration of the campaign launch, Speedy Rewards members can cool down with a Big Gulp drink for $1 at participating Speedway locations nationwide, available through Aug. 26.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

