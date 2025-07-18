New Speedway Stores Campaign Goes Live

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rolling out a new advertising campaign that spotlights the ways in which Speedway is the ultimate roadside partner.

The Speedway "Fill Up" campaign focuses on a simple truth: just as cars need fuel to run, drivers need the right boost to power through their day. From Big Gulp drinks to Big Bite hot dogs, Speedway offers everything customers need to stay energized and ready for what’s next, the convenience store chain said.

"We know our customers are always on the move, and sometimes they just need a moment to reset," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "With 'Fill Up,' we're reminding our customers that Speedway is more than a stop to fill your tank — it's a convenient pause where customers can recharge and gear up for whatever is ahead."