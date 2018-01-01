Newcastle Brown Ale New Look

Newcastle Brown Ale is unveiling a new look and a fresh, localized plan for growth in the United States under management of Five Points Trading Co. Available in six-, 12 and 24-packs of 12-ounce bottles, Newcastle Brown Ale’s primary and secondary packaging now highlights the gold, blue and orange colors of the brand identity, resulting in improved visibility on the shelf, on display and in the cold box, according to the company. In addition, Five Points is reducing the number of SKUs available to focus sales and marketing efforts against the brand’s core retail and on-premise formats. Newcastle Brown Ale’s commercial priorities will shift to a hyper-local focus, concentrating efforts and resources against the greatest local market opportunities where current and high-potential Newcastle Brown Ale fans live.