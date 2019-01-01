Newcastle Brown Ale Relaunch

Heineken USA is relaunching Newcastle Brown Ale brewed by Lagunitas Brewing Co. in March. The new brew celebrates the "Altogether Uncommon" by bringing together a unique blend of pale and roasted malts with American hops. Newcastle Brown Ale will be produced at Lagunitas’ breweries in Petaluma, Calif., and Chicago. It will be brewed with American Centennial and Chinook hops and fermented using Lagunitas’ English House Ale yeast. The new Newcastle Brown Ale features a smooth, crisp, slightly roasty flavor with a hoppy twist that is neither too sweet nor too bitter. It will be available in six-, 12- and 24-packs of 12-ounce bottles, as well as a 7.75-gallon slim steel keg. The brand will continue to be marketed by Heineken USA and distributed through its network.