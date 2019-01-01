Fundamental Beverages' Newground Premium Hard Dutch Lattes are premium, ready-to-drink malt beverages infused with real coffee or tea, decadent Dutch cream, and alcohol. Imported from Holland, the beverages are available in two varieties: Cafe Latte and Chai Latte. With rich coffee flavors mellowed by a smooth sweetness, the Cafe Latte is crafted with caffeine to provide an energizing jolt. The caffeine-free Chai Latte balances vanilla notes, black tea and natural spices, all complemented by the zing of alcohol. Nitro technology is used for a perfect pour and smooth taste. Newground Premium Hard Dutch Lattes can be purchased as single cans for a suggested retail price of $2.99 to $3.49, or four-packs for a suggested price of $11.99 to $13.99.