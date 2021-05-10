NIIN Air Synthetic Nicotine Vape Disposables

The new NIIN Air line of synthetic nicotine vape disposables is a product of months of research and development by the NIIN synthetic nicotine brand. Available in a 5 percent nicotine strength option with a long-lasting 900mAh battery, the tobacco-free vape disposables feature a sleek, modern design; a 2,000-puff count; and adjustable airflow technology. NIIN Air disposables come in six signature flavors: Banana Chill, Blue Razz, Guava Chill, Mango Chill, Peach Chill, and Strawmelon. Each NIIN Air flavor was crafted to deliver the highest level of flavor satisfaction possible and an all-around superior vape experience, according to the maker.