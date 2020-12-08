Nine C-store Chains Earn Place on NRF's Hot 100 Retailers List

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The convenience channel is filled with operators upping their game, but nine stand out on the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual Top 100 Retailers list.

The Top 100 Retailers ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies. Rankings are determined by increases in domestic sales between 2018 and 2019. All retail companies with domestic sales in excess of $300 million were eligible.

Among the leading 100 largest retailers by sales are channel players: Speedway LLC, Wawa Inc., Kwik Trip Inc., Murphy USA, QuikTrip Corp., RaceTrac Petroleum, Pilot Co., Kum & Go LC and 7-Eleven Inc.

Of the nine, 7-Eleven is the only repeat appearance from last year. However, 2020's nine retailers mark an increase from seven chains in 2019 and six chains in 2018.

Additionally, all nine retailers appear on the 2020 Convenience Store News Top 100, which was unveiled in the July issue of CSNews magazine.

Looking at the convenience channel players on NRF's list: