Nine C-store Chains Earn Place on NRF's Hot 100 Retailers List
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The convenience channel is filled with operators upping their game, but nine stand out on the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual Top 100 Retailers list.
The Top 100 Retailers ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies. Rankings are determined by increases in domestic sales between 2018 and 2019. All retail companies with domestic sales in excess of $300 million were eligible.
Among the leading 100 largest retailers by sales are channel players: Speedway LLC, Wawa Inc., Kwik Trip Inc., Murphy USA, QuikTrip Corp., RaceTrac Petroleum, Pilot Co., Kum & Go LC and 7-Eleven Inc.
Of the nine, 7-Eleven is the only repeat appearance from last year. However, 2020's nine retailers mark an increase from seven chains in 2019 and six chains in 2018.
Additionally, all nine retailers appear on the 2020 Convenience Store News Top 100, which was unveiled in the July issue of CSNews magazine.
Looking at the convenience channel players on NRF's list:
- Enon, Ohio-based Speedway — whose parent company Marathon Petroleum Corp. recently reached a deal to sell the retail arm for $21 billion to 7-Eleven — took the No. 14 spot with $6.28 million in retail sales in 2019.
- Wawa, with headquarters in Media, Pa., landed at No. 21 with $1.63 million in retail sales in 2019.
- La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip came in at No. 22 with $907 million in retail sales in 2019.
- El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA took the No. 38 spot with $561 million in retail sales in 2019.
- QuikTrip, headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., came in at No. 55 with retail sales of $1.64 million in 2019.
- Atlanta-based RaceTrac landed at No. 63 with $1.76 million in retail sales in 2019.
- Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. took the No. 68 spot with $1.04 million in retail sales in 2019.
- Kum & Go, based in Des Moines, Iowa, landed at No. 80 with $864 million in retail sales in 2019.
- Headquartered in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven came in No. 83 with retail sales of $18.66 million in 2019.