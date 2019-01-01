No-App Mobile Pay at the Pump

Sionic Mobile is making mobile payments at gas pumps possible without requiring a mobile app. The company is integrating its secure, zero-friction ULink service with Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Passport point-of-sale (POS) solution at fuel dispensers. Consumers will receive a message on their mobile device upon arriving at participating gas stations. They can tap the message and select a pump to turn on. If the consumer is not enrolled in the fuel retailer's loyalty program, joining is also as simple as a single tap. No plastic cards, key fobs or mobile apps are required. This partnership will empower fuel retailers to enhance the customer experience at the pump and improve their bottom line by helping drive more fuel sales and reducing fraud, according to the company.