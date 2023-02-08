Nominations Open for 2023 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its second-annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award, which honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.

The award is part of the tenth-annual Top Women in Convenience awards program, the industry's first and only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing.

The Corporate Empowerment Award recognizes the convenience retail company that most effectively champions for women in its networks, workplaces and communities. The winner will be an organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles, and a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

In 2022, Casey's General Stores Inc. received the first-ever TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award. Sixty percent of Casey's team members identify as female, and nearly 25 percent of supervisory roles are held by females. The convenience store retailer also has achieved a 50/50 board of directors, making it one of only 6 percent of Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board.

Nominations for this year's TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award are currently being accepted. The deadline for entry is April 7.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

Finalists will be notified by the end of May. The winner will be announced at the 2023 TWIC Awards Gala, to be held during the NACS Show in Atlanta.

For questions, contact Senior Editor Angela Hanson at [email protected]