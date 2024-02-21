Nominations Open for 2024 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its third-annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award, which honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.

The award is part of the 11th annual Top Women in Convenience program, the industry's first and only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing.

The Corporate Empowerment Award recognizes the convenience retail company that most effectively champions for women in its networks, workplaces and communities. The winner will be an organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles, and a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

In 2023, Yesway received the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award. In addition to keeping a watchful eye on human resources metrics such as employment statistics, employee retention, tenure and pay differentials, Yesway insists that gender equality and inclusion be a major factor across a broad range of initiatives from its capital planning decisions and security measures to its continuing education procedures and employee benefits plans.

Nominations for this year's TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award are currently being accepted. The deadline for entry is March 29.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

Finalists will be notified by the end of May. The winner will be announced at the 2024 TWIC Awards Gala, to be held during the NACS Show in Las Vegas.

For questions, contact Senior Editor Angela Hanson at [email protected].