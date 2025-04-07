Nominations Open for 2025 Technology Leader of the Year Awards

Only U.S. convenience store retailers are eligible to win Technology Leader of the Year awards. Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. Nominations also may be submitted on behalf of retailers by their supplier and distributor partners.

It’s easy to enter. Simply use the nomination form to submit a description of why the company or individual is deserving of this award. Entries should focus on the past 12 months. There is no fee for entry and no limit to the number of entries a company or individual can submit.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

All nominations must be received by May 2, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of May 19, followed by an announcement on CSNews.com the week of May 26. In addition, the winners will be spotlighted in the September 2025 issue of Convenience Store News and recognized at an awards ceremony held during the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago.

Last year, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., parent company of the global Circle K brand, was honored as the Technology Leader of the Year for its extensive use of tech to achieve the company's vision of becoming the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility, and its mission to make customers' lives a little easier every day.

The 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program is sponsored by Hughes.