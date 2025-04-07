 Skip to main content

Nominations Open for 2025 Technology Leader of the Year Awards

This year, Convenience Store News seeks to honor both small and large c-store retailers.
CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program, which recognizes tech champions in the industry. 

Now in its 10th year, the program honors convenience store retailers (company or individual) that demonstrate exceptional vision and innovation in the development and utilization of technology solutions for the good of their own organization, and contribute to advancement of the c-store industry as a whole. 

For the first time, nominations are being accepted in two categories: 

  • Small Chain Award — Recognizes a retailer with 50 stores or less
  • Large Chain Award — Recognizes a retailer with 51 stores or more
Only U.S. convenience store retailers are eligible to win Technology Leader of the Year awards. Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. Nominations also may be submitted on behalf of retailers by their supplier and distributor partners. 

It’s easy to enter. Simply use the nomination form to submit a description of why the company or individual is deserving of this award. Entries should focus on the past 12 months. There is no fee for entry and no limit to the number of entries a company or individual can submit. 

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination. 

All nominations must be received by May 2, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of May 19, followed by an announcement on CSNews.com the week of May 26. In addition, the winners will be spotlighted in the September 2025 issue of Convenience Store News and recognized at an awards ceremony held during the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago. 

Last year, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., parent company of the global Circle K brand, was honored as the Technology Leader of the Year for its extensive use of tech to achieve the company's vision of becoming the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility, and its mission to make customers' lives a little easier every day. 

The 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program is sponsored by Hughes. 

About the Author

Linda Lisanti is Editor-in-Chief of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2005. Linda is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable editors in the c-store industry. She leads CSNews’ editorial team and oversees content development across all of CSNews’ print and online properties. She has covered virtually every major product category and major retail company.

