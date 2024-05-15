Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards

Individuals working for convenience store retailers, distributors and suppliers may be nominated through June 21.
Angela Hanson
CHICAGO — Members of the convenience store industry are invited to recognize up-and-comers in their organizations by submitting a nomination for Convenience Store News' 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) Awards. Entries are being accepted through June 21 for the seventh-annual recognition program.

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the c-store industry at large. Individuals working for convenience store retailer, distributor and supplier companies are eligible for nomination. 

The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

To be eligible for entry into the 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards, nominees must work for a convenience store retailer, distributor or supplier company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination. Entries should cite accomplishments and achievements attained from May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024.

Click here to nominate a Future Leader in Convenience.

Nominators are encouraged to share specific initiatives, achievements and examples of leadership within the past 12 months in order to present a full picture of the candidate and demonstrate what makes them a Future Leader in Convenience.  

All Future Leaders in Convenience winners will be prominently recognized during the 2024 FLIC Summit in November and in CSNews' November issue.

Last year, 36 rising stars in the industry were honored. Winners were selected based on nominations received from across the c-store industry, with their spheres of leadership ranging from operations to marketing to real estate and beyond.

The 2023 FLIC Summit focused on the theme of change leadership. Patrick Fitzmaurice, founder of change consultancy Caterpillar Farm, led a workshop on the topic and shared his view that being a change leader is not optional today. 

