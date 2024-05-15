Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards

CHICAGO — Members of the convenience store industry are invited to recognize up-and-comers in their organizations by submitting a nomination for Convenience Store News' 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) Awards. Entries are being accepted through June 21 for the seventh-annual recognition program.

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the c-store industry at large. Individuals working for convenience store retailer, distributor and supplier companies are eligible for nomination.

The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

To be eligible for entry into the 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards, nominees must work for a convenience store retailer, distributor or supplier company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination. Entries should cite accomplishments and achievements attained from May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024.