Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards
Nominators are encouraged to share specific initiatives, achievements and examples of leadership within the past 12 months in order to present a full picture of the candidate and demonstrate what makes them a Future Leader in Convenience.
All Future Leaders in Convenience winners will be prominently recognized during the 2024 FLIC Summit in November and in CSNews' November issue.
Last year, 36 rising stars in the industry were honored. Winners were selected based on nominations received from across the c-store industry, with their spheres of leadership ranging from operations to marketing to real estate and beyond.
The 2023 FLIC Summit focused on the theme of change leadership. Patrick Fitzmaurice, founder of change consultancy Caterpillar Farm, led a workshop on the topic and shared his view that being a change leader is not optional today.