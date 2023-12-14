Novolex Recyclable Food Containers

Novolex brand Waddington North America introduces food packaging containers that are recyclable and made with a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled content. The new line includes: three sizes of transparent dessert cups made with recyclable polyethylene terephthalate; CakePak bases and lids that feature easy-to-use lift tabs, making the containers simple to open and seal; BreakAway tamper-evident clear containers that indicate when the top has been removed; and multiuse clear clamshells that provide product visibility and secure closures that ensure a tight seal to keep food fresh.