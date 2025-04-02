New from National Retail Solutions (NRS), a provider of point-of-sale and credit card processing solutions for independent retailers, NRS Purple is a payroll and workforce management platform tailored to meet the unique needs of small businesses. The platform simplifies payroll processing, ensures compliance with tax regulations, and minimizes costly errors. Key features include automatic integration with federal, state and local tax systems; unlimited payroll cycles for flexible pay schedules; secure employee access to pay stubs, W-2s and tax documents; and seamless compatibility with popular accounting software such as QuickBooks.