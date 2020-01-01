NRSPlus POS Network

The NRSPlus point-of-sale (POS) network from National Retail Solutions provides everything a convenience store needs for a quick and seamless checkout experience, according to the company. The system delivers a combination of dependable hardware and sophisticated software. The POS bundle includes a built-in customer loyalty program, one-touch Boss Revolution pinless recharge, remote management app, and web portal. Optional premium features are: tobacco scan data; license ID scanning; transaction surveillance monitoring; item modifiers with a secondary printer; and a POS-linked shopping app to order ahead. The system integrates with NRS PAY and other card processing options.