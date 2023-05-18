Nutpods Creamy Cold Brew

Plant-based coffee creamer brand Nutpods enters the ready-to-drink space with its first coffee-based product, Creamy Cold Brew. Launched in March 2023, the refrigerated, zero-sugar beverages are available in two fan-favorite flavors, Classic and Vanilla Caramel. Consumers have the option of purchasing either a multiserve, premixed cold brew or a coffee creamer. Both flavors are made using a blend of high-quality coffee and almond/coconut creamer, with the Classic flavor being Whole30 approved. The current retail price is $5.99.