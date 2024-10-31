NuVue Foods Craver Bowl Line
Ideal for any time of day, the bowls are loaded with fresh, high-quality, satisfying flavors.
NuVue Foods is bringing its Craver Bowl line to convenience stores. Made fresh by hand, the bowls feature high-quality and crave-worthy ingredients, according to the company. Ideal for any time of day, Craver Bowls can be stored in coolers or warmers, ready to serve. Offerings in the line include Meat Lover’s Breakfast and Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta.