Oberto is expanding its product portfolio with the jerky category’s first-ever Pulled Pork Jerky, according to the company. This expansion is part of Oberto's bigger mission to provide more delicious, convenient and better-for-you snacking products to enable people to make better choices for a healthier and happier life. Oberto Pulled Pork Jerky is all-natural, has no artificial ingredients, and is minimally processed and a good source of protein. The unveiling of Pulled Pork Jerky follows other recent jerky category innovations from Oberto, including all-natural Pepperoni Jerky, better-for-you Meat Snack Sticks, and Trail Mix With Turkey Jerky.