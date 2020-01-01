Press enter to search
Close search

Ocean Spray Brew

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Ocean Spray Brew

The beverage marks Ocean Spray's expansion into the coffee category.
Ocean Spray Brew

Ocean Spray Brew is a superfruit juice with cold brew coffee. The first-of-its-kind hybrid drink features 100 percent Colombian coffee, with each 8-ounce serving containing 40 milligrams of naturally sourced caffeine from green coffee beans. Ocean Spray Brew also contains antioxidant vitamin C, vitamin B and real fruit juice, with no added sugar, preservatives or artificial flavors or colors. It is available in two varieties: Cranberry Lemonade with Cold Brew Coffee and Cranberry Blueberry with Cold Brew Coffee.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Kit Kat Birthday Cake

Kit Kat Birthday Cake
Koupon Partners with National Retail Solutions

Koupon Media & National Retail Solutions Partnership