Ocean Spray Brew is a superfruit juice with cold brew coffee. The first-of-its-kind hybrid drink features 100 percent Colombian coffee, with each 8-ounce serving containing 40 milligrams of naturally sourced caffeine from green coffee beans. Ocean Spray Brew also contains antioxidant vitamin C, vitamin B and real fruit juice, with no added sugar, preservatives or artificial flavors or colors. It is available in two varieties: Cranberry Lemonade with Cold Brew Coffee and Cranberry Blueberry with Cold Brew Coffee.