The newest pickled veggie available under GLK Foods' Oh Snap! brand are Pretty Peas. Available in single-serve packaging, Oh Snap! Pretty Peas are pickled snap peas fresh-packed with no added brine for a superior crunch, great taste and less mess, according to the maker. They are gluten-free, fat-free and made with non-GMO snap peas. Pretty Peas join Cool Beans and Carrot Cuties in the Oh Snap! line, along with four varieties of fresh-packed, single-serve pickles.