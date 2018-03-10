Oklahoma's Jiffy Trip to Implement Frictionless Checkout

CHEROKEE, Okla. — Jiffy Trip is implementing frictionless checkout across its 28 convenience stores in central and northwestern Oklahoma.

According to the c-store retailer, Jiffy Trip and its partner Skip share a vision of providing the best experience to shoppers who are on the go and want quality service with the ability to manage their own time spent at store locations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Skip in providing a new and innovative way for our customers to shop within our locations. The ability for customers to shop how they want and checkout how they want is the direction for the future, and Skip allows us to add another channel to enhance the shopping experience for our valued customers," commented Alex Williams, chief operating officer of Jiffy Trip.

Jiffy Trip is the second is the second network of convenience stores to partner with Skip, the Salt Lake City-based frictionless checkout tech startup. Anderson, Ind.-based Rick’s announced it’d be rolling out frictionless technology across its 58 c-stores with Skip in August, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Skip recently announced plans to beat Amazon Go with providing frictionless checkout to 3,000 locations in 2019. The company is contracted to begin rolling out immediately into several new banners, and has upcoming contracts slotted for execution that collectively amount to more than the 3,000-store goal, according to the company.

"With limited infrastructure and labor requirements for implementation, it's a really exciting time for the entire team here at Skip as we limber up and begin a foot race with the behemoth, Amazon," said Skip Founder and CEO Chase Thomason.

Cherokee-based Jiffy Trip was founded in 1972.