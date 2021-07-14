Following its 2020 launch as a limited-edition product, McCormick For Chefs has brought back Old Bay Hot Sauce and made it a permanent item in its foodservice portfolio. The unique and zesty condiment is available in three sizes: 5 ounces for customization by customers; 64 ounces for back-of-the-house preparation; and a 1.5-gallon dispensing pouch. Old Bay Hot Sauce is tangy with just the right amount of heat and seasoned with a distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices, according to the maker.