Old Trapper Beef Jerky Family Size

In response to consumer demand for larger, sharing sized bags, Old Trapper Beef Jerky introduces a new 18-ounce family size bag — the brand's largest package size on the market to date. Now sold nationwide, Old Trapper’s family size is perfect for road trips, to take to outdoor activities, and to stock pantries, according to the company. All four of Old Trapper’s signature beef jerky flavors, including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy, are now available in the 18-ounce bags. The suggested retail price is $21.99 per family size bag.